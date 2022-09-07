Deputy Prime Minister Thérèse Coffey’s LBC interview interrupted by her Dr. Dre alarm

Thérèse Coffey, the UK’s newly appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary, was forced to turn off her Dr. Dre alarm after it went off during an interview with LBC this morning (September 7).

Coffey was appointed to the cabinet last night (September 6) by the new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, who took office yesterday following the departure of Boris Johnson.

READ MORE: The biggest moments from the Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

During an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari this morning, Coffey started reaching for her bag as Ferrari started to ask her a question about her residences.

Advertisement

“Are you alright over there? Have you got a phone ringing?” the host enquired, to which Coffey replied: “I’ve just realised that my alarm is going off on my phone, I do apologise.”

Asked by Ferrari what the alarm sound was, Coffey said that the listeners were “getting a bit of Dr. Dre” as the sound of Dre’s 1999 hit ‘Still D.R.E.’ could be heard. You can watch the moment below.

This is the moment Deputy Prime Minister Dr Thérèse Coffey's interview with @NickFerrariLBC is interrupted by her 8am alarm. 'You're getting a bit of Dr. Dre…' pic.twitter.com/rFURenaDCd — LBC (@LBC) September 7, 2022

Truss’ new cabinet appointments have also included Michelle Donelan, who has been appointed as the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. Donelan takes over from Nadine Dorries, a staunch Johnson supporter.

During her tenure in office, Dorries controversially made moves to privatise Channel 4 and vowed to abolish the BBC licence fee in 2027, with its cost frozen for two years.

Elsewhere, the Emmy-winning music director behind Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime Show said he wants to take the star-studded performance on tour.