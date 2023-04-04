Dermot Kennedy announced as final headliner at All Points East 2023

Dermot Kennedy has been announced as the final headliner at this year’s All Points East festival in London.

The Irish singer will close out out the bash at Victoria Park on Sunday, August 27 alongside SG Lewis, Olivia Dean, James Vincent McMorrow, Nick Mulvey, Novo Amor, Moncrieff, Rachel Chinouriri and Áine Deane.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT this Thursday (April 6) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. A pre-sale is also due to go live at 9am today – sign up here.

All Points East 2023 is also due to host performances from The Strokes and Yeah Yeah Yeahs (August 25), Jungle (26) and Haim (28).

Additionally, APE will stage this year’s Field Day in Victoria Park on August 19. Aphex Twin and Bonobo are set to co-headline the event, and will be joined by the likes of Fever Ray, Jayda G and Jon Hopkins.

Stormzy will also headline the ‘This Is What We Mean Day’ at APE on August 18 alongside Kehlani, Sampha, Knucks, Lucky Daye, WSTRN and Ms Banks.

Meanwhile, Kennedy recently featured on Fred Again..‘s track ‘Mike (Desert Island Duvet)’ alongside The Streets‘ Mike Skinner.

He also recently covered Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’ on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. Swift later hailed his take on the track, adding: “WOW – absolutely love this.”

Kennedy is currently in the middle of a UK tour which kicked off in Glasgow on March 31.

See his remaining dates below and visit here for tickets and more information.

APRIL 2023

4 – Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

5 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions

7 – Manchester, AO Arena

8 – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena

11- Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

13 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

14 – London, The O2