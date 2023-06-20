Dermot Kennedy apologises after using Traveller community racial slur

Dermot Kennedy has apologised to the Irish Traveller community after using a racial slur in an interview earlier this month.

The singer shared an Instagram story to apologise for the use of the term “knacker” in an interview with the Canadian music channel Much on June 10.

“I would like to apologise to the Irish Traveller Community for any offense caused when discussing Irish slang in a recent interview,” he wrote. “I was not referring to anyone specific, and I never mean to cause harm with the words I say, so I am sorry for any distress I caused.”

In a now deleted live interview, Kennedy was asked to share different examples of Irish slang. The singer mentioned the word “knackered” and explained that the term is used to express tiredness.

He also went on to explain its connotation, saying: “If you call somebody a knacker that’s really bad, really bad, because the knacker is – to the best of my knowledge – is like a horse in the yard that is like dying.”

He continued: “But it’s like a classic thing… like if you were sitting at a table and someone took your food, you’d be like: ‘Ah, ya knacker’.”

Many people criticised Kennedy’s comments and described them as offensive due to the term being used as a slur towards members of the travelling community.

Irish society has grown so much in terms of not using racist terms due to the impact they have on marginalised communities. Yet the term K*acker is used daily regardless how many times #IrishTravellers express our pain. — 🏳️‍⚧️ Rose Marie Maughan 🏳️‍⚧️ (@Minceirbeoir) June 17, 2023