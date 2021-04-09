Deryck Whibley on Sum 41’s ‘All Killer No Filler’: “It wasn’t that great”

Deryck Whibley has reflected on Sum 41’s 2001 debut album ‘All Killer No Filler’ as the record approaches its 20th anniversary.

The record features hit singles like ‘Fat Lip’ and ‘In Too Deep’, and followed the Canadian group’s 2000 EP ‘Half Hour Of Power’.

In a new interview, Whibley has looked back on the album and shared his assessment of it.

“I’ve always felt it wasn’t that great, if I’m being honest,” he told Billboard. “I never quite understood — to a point where it’s almost like, when people tell me it means a lot to them or it was a really good album compared to other records, I always think they’re lying. I’ve always felt like, ‘Have you listened to it lately, though? I don’t know if it holds up.’”

He continued to explain that he had suffered “immediate embarrassment” when the album hit the upper echelons of charts around the world. “Almost like you become ashamed of your own success,” he said.

“In some way, I feel like it snuck through and everyone’s going to find out soon that it’s not that good. Like I sort of cheated my way, somehow. That’s kind of what I’ve always felt about that record. I think if I listen to it now as I’m older, maybe I can be a little bit more objective. But for the longest time, I thought it wasn’t a very good record.”

Later this year, Sum 41 will bring tracks from ‘All Killer No Filler’ and across their back catalogue to the UK. The band are scheduled to headline this year’s edition of Slam Dunk Festival, which will now take place in September.

Joining them at the festival will be fellow headliners Don Broco, plus the likes of NOFX, While She Sleeps, Reel Big Fish and Bury Tomorrow.