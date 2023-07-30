Descendents frontman Milo Aukerman suffers “mild heart attack”

Descendents have cancelled a European tour after frontman Milo Aukerman suffered a “mild heart attack”.

The legendary Californian punk band were set to hit the road this year for a series of dates, but they have now been cancelled in order for the frontman to rest and recover.

“We are truly sorry, but we have to cancel the upcoming European shows,” the band told fans in a statement.

“Our singer, Milo, had a mild heart attack last night. He’s doing fine, and is expected to make a full recovery from surgery, but will need a few weeks to recover before we can hit the road again.”

In 2021, Descendents released their first studio album in five years, ‘9th & Walnut’. The unique project was primarily recorded in 2002, and features the classic line-up of the band – guitarist Frank Navetta, bassist Tony Lombardo and drummer Bill Stevenson.

The sessions were among the last Navetta recorded prior to his passing in 2008, while Aukerman recorded his vocals from his home in Delaware.

The album includes some of Descendents’ earliest-written material, from their formation in 1977 up to 1980. The title of the album alludes to the intersection in Long Beach on which the band’s original rehearsal space could be found.

‘9th & Walnut’ follows on from 2016’s ‘Hypercaffium Spazzinate’, which was the band’s first new album in 12 years. It featured Stevenson, Aukerman, guitarist Stephen Egerton and bassist Karl Alvarez – which has been the band’s lineup for every album since 1986.