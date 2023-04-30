Desiigner charged with indecent exposure on plane

Desiigner has been charged with indecent exposure – following his alleged actions – on a plane.

Per The Associated Press, the rapper – whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III – allegedly exposed himself and masturbated in front of flight attendants on a journey from Tokyo to Minneapolis on April 17, according to a criminal complaint. If convicted, he could spend up to 90 days in prison.

Selby addressed the incident in a statement on social media, attributing his behaviour on the flight to medicine he was given overseas. He also admitted that he was struggling with his mental health and was seeking treatment. He also said he would be cancelling all tour dates and any additional obligations until further notice.

Advertisement

“For the past few months, i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote. “While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted to hospital. i was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home.

“I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states and am admitting my self [sic] in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your [sic] not feeling like yourself please get help.”

Back in November, Desiigner said he wanted to quit rap following Migos rapper Takeoff’s death. He went live on Instagram after the news broke and was seen crying as he said: “Yo, I’m done, I’m done, I’m done,” he said to the camera. “I can’t live like this no more.”

In another part of the livestream, the rapper asked: “Why? Why? Why do we do this? Why do we do this? Why do we fucking do this? I swear this shit ain’t nothing. I’m done rap. It’s done, it’s done, it’s done, it’s done. Not to Takeoff, bro. It’s done.

“Y’all wanted it. It’s over. Y’all wanted it? It’s over.”