Desiigner explains why he left Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music label

U.S. rapper Desiigner has opened up on his decision to part ways with Kanye West‘s G.O.O.D Music record label.

Desiigner spoke on his departure from G.O.O.D Music in the seventh part of his YouTube interview with DJ Vlad, where he explained how his decision to exit the label was due to a number of personal reasons.

“The reason why I left Ye is ’cause I was going through a little mental thing,” Desiigner told Vlad. “I was just coming up out of high school, my pops just went into a coma. While I was on tour, I was having a great time but I just knew something at home was happening with my mom and my pops health and shit.

“So it was just like, I wanted Ye to talk to and it was hard to speak on it. So I wound up just like, I don’t know man, I was just going through it. I had like a young emotional stage at that time, but I was having so much fun, bro.”

Desiigner left G.O.O.D Music in 2019 following three years at the label where he released his ‘L.O.D’ EP, his ‘New English’ mixtape and his breakthrough single ‘Panda’ – which peaked at Number 7 in the Official UK Singles Charts in 2016.

Before parting ways, he publicly expressed his frustration with the imprint.

“FREE ME FROM THIS LABLE,” he wrote in October 2019. He was then released from his contract the following month.

FREE ME FROM THIS LABLE 💯 — Desiigner (@LifeOfDesiigner) October 2, 2019

Since leaving the imprint Desiigner has released numerous singles as an independent artist, as well as his 2021 EP ‘3 The Hard Way’. His most recent single, ‘Jaguar’, arrived last month.

In other Kanye West-related news, the artist and fashion designer has been nominated for ten 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, receiving nods in categories such as Best Video, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year and more.

It comes weeks after he made headlines for accusing Gap of stealing his designs and holding meetings without him.