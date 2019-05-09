Despacio, Thundercat, Eurythmics Songbook and SOPHIE lead line-up for Nile Rodgers’ Meltdown

Dance dance dance dance dance dance.

The first acts have been announced for the upcoming Nile Rodgers-curated Meltdown festival.

Following in the foot-steps of The Cure‘s Robert Smith, David Bowie and M.I.A, the Chic legend will take over the prestigious venue with a hand-picked bill from August 3-11.

As well as a headline performance from Rodgers himself, the line-up also features Eurythmics Songbook, Despacio, Anitta, Thundercat, Songhoy Blues, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein performing Stranger Things, Alfa Mist, Durand Jones & the Indications, Kokoroko and A Night of Studio 54.

Rodgers will kick things off with a headline set at Royal Festival Hall on Saturday August 3, before A Night Of Studio 54 will recreate ‘the hippest place on the planet’ with “state-of-the-art sound, go-go dancers and original DJs” in the Queen Elizabeth Foyer until 4am.

Friday August 9 will see Dave Stewart “put together an all-star collaboration of musicians and vocalists to perform the greatest songs of Eurythmics”, while the LCD Soundsystem and Soulwax collaboration Despacio takes over on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 August.

A bespoke soundsystem designed by James Murphy and the Dewaele brothers in collaboration with audio-pioneers McIntosh, Despacio was designed to create the ultimate inclusive club listening experience. Together the three friends play their pick of vinyl from throughout the ages with superior quality.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Other highlights include Thundercat headlining on Sunday August 6, Anita on Tuesday August 6, SOPHIE’s performance on Saturday August 10 and Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein perform the music from Stranger Things on Wednesday August 7.

“It’s an honour for me to step into the shoes of David Bowie, Patti Smith, Ornette Coleman, Robert Smith and so many more to curate nine nights of amazing music for the people of London on its glorious South Bank. This is my home from home and it’s given me so much love and this is my way of giving back,” said Rodgers.

“My prime motivation was to present incredible music from all walks of life that would make everybody dance. From CHIC to KOKOROKO and our special Studio 54 night to my boy David A. Stewart and the Eurythmics Songbook, Songhoy Blues, Despacio and the full incredible lineup, we are going to dance, dance, dance from 3 – 11 August.”

Tickets to Meltdown are on sale from 9am on 14 May. Visit here for tickets, dates and more information.