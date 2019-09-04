"It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend"

LaShawn Daniels, who wrote songs for Destiny’s Child and Lady Gaga, has died in a car crash aged 41.

His wife April confirmed on Instagram that he died in an accident in South Carolina.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend LaShawn Daniels, who was the victim of fatal car accident in South Carolina,” she wrote.

“A Grammy award winning producer and songwriter, Daniels was an extraordinary man of faith and a pillar in our family. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the continuous outpouring of love and sympathy.”

Daniels wrote a number of hits including Destiny’s Child’s Grammy-winning ‘Say My Name’, Lady Gaga’s ‘Telephone’ and Michael Jackson’s ‘You Rock My World’. He also wrote songs for Whitney Houston, Brandy and Toni Braxton.

He leaves April, his wife of almost 20 years, and three sons.

Dawn Richard, a former member of the groups Danity Kane and Dirty Money, was one of the first to pay their respects. She wrote that Daniels was “one of the funniest people with the best heart”.

Producer Ryan Hemsworth also offered his condolences adding: “RIP LaShawn Daniels, who wrote literally every perfect pop song.”

Meanwhile, Beyoncé‘s father Mathew Knowles recently claimed a Destiny’s Child reunion is three years away.

Speaking to Metro about whether he thinks the trio will regroup soon, Knowles said: “I certainly hope they do. It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? But you know, things like that require years of preparation and timing. Most people don’t know how touring works and how the industry works.

“It takes years to put together a tour, get the band together, get the dancers together, then decide which size venues you’re going to have, start rehearsals, and it would probably be a world tour… it would take two to three years, even if the answer was yes today,” he added.