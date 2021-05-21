Destiny’s Child were “sick for days” after ‘Survivor’ video shoot

Michelle Williams has revealed that Destiny’s Child were “sick for days” after shooting beach scenes for the ‘Survivor’ music video.

One scene in the 2001 clip, created by director Darren Grant, saw the group dancing on the beach in skimpy outfits.

Speaking to Good Morning America, Williams revealed how the early morning scenes caused the group to be so cold that they “basically had pneumonia” afterwards.

“We were sick for days after that…” she continued. “It looks hot out there [in the video] but it was freezing. [There was] no fabric. Miss Tina [Beyoncé‘s mum] kept cutting… [I was like]: ‘Where’s the fabric to cut?’ We survived that video.”

The gamble paid off as the track eventually reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US and scored the group a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

Last year, Williams’ bandmate Kelly Rowland discussed how she felt about being constantly compared to Beyoncé during their time together in Destiny’s Child.

Rowland spoke about her time in the group, who split up in 2006 after nine years together, during an episode of The Voice Australia.

“I would just torture myself in my head,” she recalled. “Like, ‘I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B.’ Or, ‘I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B.’ They’re gonna compare anyway.”

Addressing the persistent rumours about a Destiny’s Child reunion back in October 2019, Rowland hinted that she “likes to give fans surprises”.