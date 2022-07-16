Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson and more make Polaris Prize 2022 shortlist

The shortlist for the 2022 Polaris Prize has been revealed, with Destroyer, Charlotte Day Wilson and more all making the cut.

The annual Canadian music prize, which was won last year by Cadence Weapon, “honours and rewards artists who produce Canadian music albums of distinction”. Previous winners include Kaytranada, Caribou and Fucked Up.

The longlist for the Polaris Music Prize was announced last month, with the likes of Arcade Fire (nominated for their album ‘WE’), The Weeknd (‘Dawn FM’) and BADBADNOTGOOD (‘Talk Memory’) nominated.

Advertisement

None of those three names made the 12-name shortlist though, which you can see below.

Charlotte Day Wilson – ‘Alpha’

Destroyer – ‘Labyrinthitis’

Hubert Lenoir – ‘Pictura de Ipse: Musique Directe’

Kelly McMichael – ‘WaveS’

Lisa LeBlanc – ‘Chiac Disco’

Ombiigizi – ‘Sewn Back Together’

Ouri – ‘Frame of a Fauna’

Pierre Kwenders – ‘José Louis and the Paradox Of Love’

Ombiigizi – ‘Sewn Back Together’

Ouri – ‘Frame of a Fauna’

Shad – ‘Tao’

Snotty Nose Rez Kids – ‘Life After’

Speaking of the 2022 shortlist, Polaris jury head Melissa Vincent said: “This year’s 2022 Short List captures the ambition, creativity, and boundless potential of Canadian music from coast to coast. Bravo to our 10 nominees, and a huge thank you to our esteemed jury for offering their time and expertise.

“or the first time in a few years, I’m thrilled to suggest that if you have the opportunity to see any of the artists on this Short List live, you should. We’re all long overdue.”

The 2022 Polaris Prize ceremony takes place in Toronto on September 19. You can find out more information about the Polaris Music Prize by heading here.