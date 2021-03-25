More details have been revealed about a potential concert that Glastonbury Festival could hold on Worthy Farm later this year.

Confirming the plans last week, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis explained that a concert could take place during the same dates that are traditionally used for the Pilton Party – Worthy Farm’s annual event to thank Somerset locals for supporting Glastonbury.

Now, SomersetLive reports that the festival has submitted an application to Mendip District Council for permission to hold a two-day event.

The application seeks permission to stage live music and sell alcohol between 2pm and 11pm at a “single event” across a Friday and Saturday.

According to the publication, the two-day event would not feature camping for attendees.

Posting on Instagram last week, Eavis wrote: “We wanted to get the application in to be in with a chance. Unlikely we’ll have any news for a couple of months – but will let you know right here when we do.”

Eavis went on to confirm an application for a “family friendly campsite” on Worthy Farm this summer, but stressed it was not “definite”.

“It’s so good to dream up plans and hope that some of these things could potentially happen later this year,” she added.

While Glastonbury won’t be returning until 2022 at the earliest, other major festivals such as Reading and Leeds and Isle of Wight have confirmed their plans to go ahead this summer.

However, their plans are entirely dependent on the success of the roadmap – including on vaccinations going to plan, COVID-19 variants not causing new problems, and the infection rate sufficiently lowering.

Glastonbury is yet to confirm its dates for 2022, but previously confirmed that current ticket-holders will get the chance to roll over their tickets for the second year in a row.