Details of DMX’s official memorial services have been announced

The official memorial services for late rapper and actor Earl “DMX” Simmons will take place this weekend.

Following hospitalisation on April 3 after suffering from a heart attack brought on by a reported overdose, DMX remained in intensive care and on life support until he passed away, age 50, on April 9 in New York.

In a post to the musician’s official Instagram today (April 23), it was revealed two memorial services will take place.

The first, a Celebration of Life ceremony on Saturday April 24 at 10pm BST (4pm ET) at the Barclay Centre in Brooklyn, NY, will be livestreamed via DMX’s YouTube channel.

The second service, a Homegoing Celebration on Sunday April 25, will be broadcast live via BET, beginning at 7.30pm BST (2.30pm ET).

Find the YouTube stream for the former memorial here:

Though it was originally reported that fans of the late rapper would be allowed to attend the memorials, now only close friends and family will be permitted to attend the services.

Following the news of DMX’s passing, tributes poured in from his fans, friends, family and peers.

Eric Andre said DMX was “born to rap”, while Snoop Dogg commented “his soul and music will live on”.

Swizz Beatz shared a touching tribute, calling the rapper a “different type of artist, different type of creative, different type of soul”. Rapper AJ Tracey shared a music video for his song ‘Little More Love’ which featured a clip honouring DMX.

DMX’s daughter Sasha paid an emotional tribute to her late father on her Instagram days after his death.

“Nothing will ever explain how I feel, how this whole situation feels,” the 20-year-old wrote.