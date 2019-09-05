Details of new David Bowie ‘Conversation Piece’ box set announced

The new release will include extremely limted silver and gold vinyl pressings

A new David Bowie box set called ‘David Bowie Conversation Piece’ will be released later this year, it was announced today (September 5).

The upcoming package will track the late star’s development through 1968 and 1969, bringing together home demos, BBC radio sessions, studio recordings with John “Hutch” Hutchinson, and tracks from experimental music and mime group Feathers.

‘David Bowie Conversation Piece’ will also feature 12 previously unreleased tracks and demos from that era alongside a new mix of the ‘David Bowie (aka Space Oddity)’ album by long-time Bowie producer and collaborator Tony Visconti.

In a press release, Visconti said of the new mix: “It was so much fun to find hidden gems of musicianship with more time to mix the second time around, a guitar twiddle here, a trombone blast there, Marc Bolan’s voice in a group choir and more detail in general that we overlooked all those years ago when the label gave us a week at the most to mix this album. And in the details you will find 22 year old David Bowie, who would soon take the world by storm.”

The box set will also include a 120-page hardback book featuring exclusive memorabilia from Ken Pitt, Bowie’s former manager and the David Bowie Archive.

The 2019 mix of ‘Space Oddity’ will also be available separately and will come as a CD, standard digital, 96/24 digital, and vinyl release. The vinyl will be randomly distributed around the world with hand-numbered labels. Numbers one to 1969 will be pressed on silver vinyl, 1970 to 2019 on gold vinyl, and the remainder on black.

‘David Bowie Conversation Piece’ will be released on November 15, 2019. The tracklist is as follows (* denotes an unreleased track):

CD 1 – Home Demos

‘April’s Tooth Of Gold’ *

‘The Reverend Raymond Brown (Attends the Garden Fête on Thatchwick Green)’ *

‘When I’m Five’ *

‘Mother Grey’

‘In The Heat Of The Morning’

‘Goodbye 3d (Threepenny) Joe’

‘Love All Around’

‘London Bye, Ta-Ta’

‘Angel Angel Grubby Face (version 1)’

‘Angel Angel Grubby Face (version 2)’

‘Animal Farm’*

‘Space Oddity (solo demo fragment)’

‘Space Oddity (version 1)’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘Space Oddity (version 2)’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson *

‘Space Oddity (version 3)’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘Lover To The Dawn’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘Ching-a-Ling’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘An Occasional Dream’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘Let Me Sleep Beside You’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘Life Is A Circus’ with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘Conversation Piece’ *

‘Jerusalem’ *

‘Hole In The Ground’ with George Underwood *

CD2 – The ‘Mercury’ Demos (with John Hutchinson)

‘Space Oddity’

‘Janine’

‘An Occasional Dream’

‘Conversation Piece’

‘Ching-a-Ling’

‘I’m Not Quite (aka Letter To Hermione)’

‘Lover To The Dawn’

‘Love Song’

‘When I’m Five’

‘Life Is A Circus’

CD3 – Conversation Pieces (Mono)

‘In The Heat Of The Morning (Decca mono version)’

‘London Bye, Ta-Ta (Decca alternative version)’

BBC Top Gear radio session with the Tony Visconti Orchestra, recorded 13th May, 1968

‘In The Heat Of The Morning’

‘London Bye, Ta-Ta’

‘Karma Man’

‘When I’m Five’

‘Silly Boy Blue’

‘Ching-a-Ling’

‘Space Oddity (Morgan Studios version – alternative take)’ * with John ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson

‘Space Oddity (U.K. single edit)’

‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (single B-side – mono mix)’

‘Janine (mono mix)’

‘Conversation Piece’

BBC Dave Lee Travis Show radio session, recorded 20th October, 1969

‘Let Me Sleep Beside You’

‘Unwashed And Somewhat Slightly Dazed’

‘Janine’

CD 4 – 1969 stereo mixes

The original David Bowie (aka Space Oddity) album

‘Space Oddity’

‘Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed (inc. Don’t Sit Down)’

‘Letter To Hermione’

‘Cygnet Committee’

‘Janine’

‘An Occasional Dream’

‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’

‘God Knows I’m Good’

‘Memory Of A Free Festival’

The Extras

‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (single B-side stereo mix)’

‘Letter To Hermione (early mix)’ *

‘Janine (early mix)’ *

‘An Occasional Dream (early mix)’ *

‘Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola (full length version)’

CD 5 – 2019 mixes (all previously unreleased)

The Space Oddity album

‘Space Oddity’

‘Unwashed and Somewhat Slightly Dazed’

‘Letter To Hermione’

‘Cygnet Committee’

‘Janine’

‘An Occasional Dream’

‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud’

‘Conversation Piece’

‘God Knows I’m Good’

‘Memory Of A Free Festival’

The Extras

‘Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud (single version)’

‘Ragazzo Solo, Ragazza Sola’

Meanwhile, Bowie’s live session for VH1’s Storytellers series is finally being released on vinyl, 20 years after the original session.