Details of Sinéad O’Connor’s funeral revealed

Sinéad O’Connor‘s funeral is set to be held in Ireland tomorrow (August 8).

Fans of the late singer, who died at the age of 56 last month, have been invited to say a “last goodbye” and line a route along the seafront in Bray, County Wicklow, with the funeral procession due to pass the house where O’Connor previously lived for 15 years.

The cortege will begin at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road and continue to the other end of Strand Road, with a private burial ceremony to follow.

A statement issued yesterday (August 6) on behalf of O’Connor’s family encouraged people to line Bray’s seafront from 10.30am.

“Sinead loved living in Bray and the people in it. With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place,” the statement said (via The Independent).

“The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10.30am on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”

Fans have been paying tribute to O’Connor’s legacy as a singer and activist by leaving flowers and messages at her former home in Bray, while other supporters have gathered to pay their respects at locations in London, Belfast and Dublin.

Meanwhile, streams of her music recently rose by 2,885 per cent following her death.

Elsewhere, Phoebe Bridgers recently revealed that she shaved her head in high school after being inspired by the “revolutionary” artist while Russell Crowe also recalled a chance encounter with the late singer.