Dev Griffin, Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart announce departure from BBC Radio 1

Dev Griffin, Huw Stephens and Phil Taggart are leaving BBC Radio 1, in a scheduling shake-up at the radio station.

All three presenters will leave their respective shows at the end of 2020.

Dev, who has been at Radio 1 since 2009, said: “Being a DJ on Radio 1 for the past 11 years and 1Xtra for 7 years has been a childhood dream come true and it’s been a huge part of my life.

“I have made some amazing memories and even better friends. ‘It’s been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to waffle and entertain so many listeners but I’m ready for some new challenges. My last show on Radio 1 will be on the 20th of December! Thank you for listening.”

✨ANNOUNCEMENT✨ We're making some changes!

•Radio 1 Breakfast with @gregjames will now be five days a week

•@ariellefree is the new host of Early Breakfast

•@AdeleRoberts is the new host of Weekend Breakfast

•@MattEdmondson and @MollieKing move to weekend afternoons 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/YHGD8AwNkF — BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network Press Office (@BBCRadio1PR) November 6, 2020

Huw’s first national slot on the station came in 2005 as part of the station’s OneMusic Strand. He subsequently hosted on weekend afternoons and later became host of BBC Music Introducing.

He will remain part of BBC Radio, hosting across BBC Radio Cymru and 6 Music.

He said: “Thanks Radio 1 for letting me be a part of your story, for letting me play new music and introduce new artists to a lovely audience. I’ve always tried to give music the respect it deserves, and I’ve loved every minute of my 21 years broadcasting on Radio 1.”

Phil, meanwhile, became the first host of Radio 1’s Chillest Show in 2018, which has seen him hosting piano sessions from the likes of Billie Eilish, Thom Yorke and Mac DeMarco.

Phil commented: “Radio 1 gave me a platform to share my music taste, new discoveries, emerging scenes and most importantly support artists at that early stage of their career. It let me speak one to one with the audience.

“I am happy to have represented Northern Irish people on the BBC. Someone put on some montage music I am going for a slow walk out the door. Thanks to everyone who I’ve worked with and who listened.”

Other shake-ups at the station include Greg James extending his role as Breakfast Host to five days a week.