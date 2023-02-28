Devo announce only UK show of farewell tour for 2023

Devo have announced a one off date in the UK as part of their farewell tour in 2023.

The new wave pioneers will perform at London’s Eventim Apollo on August 19 to celebrate 50 years in music.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 3) at 10am GMT and can be purchased here.

It comes after the band were recently announced among the first wave of acts at Øya Festival 2023 alongside Sigrid and FKA Twigs.

The Norwegian festival is set to return again from August 8 to 12, 2023, taking place in Tøyenparken, Oslo.

Other artists announced on the line-up include Caroline Polachek, Shygirl, Amyl and The Sniffers, Obongjayar and TV GIRL. More names will be confirmed in the coming months. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Last year the band were nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and they told NME at the time that if the band were inducted they intended to commemorate the historic honour by being buried next to the museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

“On one hand, I like John Lydon’s view. When he was asked: ‘What would it mean to be inducted?’, he replied: ‘I’d be wondering what we did wrong’,” said frontman Mark Mothersbaugh. “But the reality is the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is bigger than just being about the most obvious traits of rock and roll – it also includes concepts and ideas that changed rock and roll.”

He continued: “At the risk of being immodest, I think Devo – bigger than our record sales – had an influence on the aesthetic and trajectory of rock and roll, so it would be nice to be recognised.

“The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame is in Cleveland, and Ohio’s great because they have really relaxed burial rules. You could have your grandpa buried in your back, or even your front, yard if you want. So if we get inducted, I’m going to buy a property right next door to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame – maybe even just one parking space – and have all of Devo buried there.”

He also said he voted for Dolly Parton.

In the end the band lost out to the likes of Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, Parton, Judas Priest and Pat Benatar.

Meanwhile, this year’s nominations were recently revealed with Kate Bush, Missy Elliott, Cyndi Lauper, Rage Against The Machine, George Michael and The White Stripes all up for potential induction this year.