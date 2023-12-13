Devo, Madness, Descendents, Billy Bragg and more for Punk Rock Bowling 2024 line-up

Devo, Madness and Descendents have been announced as headliners for the 2024 Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival.

Next year’s edition of the festival will mark its 24th anniversary and is set to take place from May 24 through the 27 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

First-timer acts who are set to play the fest include Billy Bragg, Gogol Bordello, Rocket From the Crypt, The Chats, Gorilla Biscuits, Quicksand, Destroy Boys, 999, Scowl, Bratmobile, Snooper, Cosmic Psychos, and more.

Returning acts include Lagwagon, Stiff Little Fingers, The Subhumans, The English Beat, 7 Seconds, Skatalites, and Bad Cop/Bad Cop.

Three day passes at the price of $200 are available for purchase via the festival’s official website. Hotel bundles are also available.

Per a press release, “The festival goes beyond the musical realm. Attendees can enjoy vibrant pool parties, try their luck at gambling, and partake in the excitement of the thrilling bowling tournament. Further, an array of club shows will be announced at the beginning of the new year, ensuring a chaotic symphony for all festival-goers.”

In other news, earlier this year, DEVO confirmed that their current world tour will be the band’s last.

The Ohio new wave group – who announced a farewell tour for 2023 earlier this year – confirmed in a new interview that the current run of shows will indeed be their last after 50 years together.

Elsewhere, Madness are set to play as part of the 2024 Margate Dreamland series.

Other acts set to play the series include Limp Bizkit, Richard Ashcroft, Simple Minds, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, IDLES, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Becky Hill, Busted, Craig David, DJ Spoony plus guests, Rudimental, Paloma Faith, Jack Savoretti, JLS and Jess Glynne.