Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh impacted by “COVID parties” close to his home as he recovers from coronavirus

Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh has reportedly been impacted by a series of “COVID parties” close to his Los Angeles home, where he is said to be recovering after contracting coronavirus.

According to Stereogum, LA mayor Eric Garcetti cut off the power to Hollywood’s Sway House last week after a number of nearby residents complained about disruptive parties being held at the $8.2million rented property.

The Hollywood Hills mansion is currently inhabited by the 21-year-old TikTok star Bryce Hall as well as Noah Beck and Blake Gray, who are both 19.

It has been reported by The Daily Mail that the Appian Way home and its surrounding area had become a “party warzone”, with recent visitors “defecating and urinating in the street, having sex in cars, smoking marijuana in a fire risk area and blocking the street until dawn.”

The LAPD have also visited Sway House on multiple occasions due to noise and damage complaints from neighbours – one of which is said to be Devo’s Mark Mothersbaugh, who lives just two doors down from the luxury Hollywood Hills pad.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, his wife Anita said that Mothersbaugh, 70, had spent time in intensive care to be treated for COVID-19 back in June.

“This virus is no joke, I’ve experienced it first-hand,” she said. “There was a week where my daughters thought [Mark] would die.”

Speaking of the Sway House parties’ impact on her husband’s recovery, she added: “It makes me crazy, the sheer inconsideration. It goes on all day long. There are people in the pool screaming, they’re blasting music and there are cars parked all down the street.”

Reports say that Hall, his friends and other guests had flouted the rules on social distancing with their disruptive get-togethers, which began at the start of lockdown. It’s claimed that two parties have taken place this month alone.

Speaking to The Hollywood Fix, Hall said that he and his guests “deserved” to have their power cut off – although he suggested he was now considering moving to another property.

Back in May, Devo launched their own range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) products, including an “energy dome” face shield.