Dexter Romweber of Flat Duo Jets has died aged 57

Dexter Romweber, founder of the Flat Duo Jets, has died aged 57.

His passing was announced by his family on Facebook, who further stated he died at home on February 16. It is “believed he died of natural causes”, though a medical examination is still pending.

“We will have more to say soon, but ask for privacy at this time,” the family continued.

Jack White and Cat Power are amongst those who have paid their respects to the rockabilly musician – read their tributes below.

Described by his family as a “singer, guitarist, artist and bon vivant”, Dexter was a significant figure in the roots-rock underground. Born in Batesville, Indiana as the youngest of seven and growing up in Florida, the Romweber family eventually settled in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when Dexter was eleven.

From there, Dexter would play in a number of bands, but come to notoriety with the Flat Duo Jets. Dexter established the guitar/drums band in 1983 with Chris “Crow” Smith. Their eccentric performances earned them acclaim, and the band would eventually feature in the 1986 documentary Athens, GA: Inside/Out alongside R.E.M. and the B-52’s.

The Flat Duo Jets would go on to inspire musicians such as Jack White (who called them “one of the best-kept secrets of the rock and roll underground”), Cat Power, The Black Keys and Neko Case. The Jets eventually broke up in the late 1990s.

Afterwards, Dexter formed a number of bands including The New Romans and the Dex Romweber Duo with his sister Sara. He also released a number of solo albums, including his most recent 2023 record ‘Good Thing Goin”.

Now, Jack White and Cat Power have paid tribute to Romweber. Power said he was “responsible for me playing guitar” and said: “I cannot comprehend a world without you Dexter”. Meanwhile, White hailed Romweber as “Rock N’ Roll inside and out, without even having to try, he couldn’t help himself”: “He was the type that don’t get 3 course dinners, awards, gold records and statues made of them because they are too real, too much, too strange, too good.”

