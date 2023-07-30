Dexys announce first North American tour dates in 40 years

Dexys – formerly known as Dexys Midnight Runners – have announced details of their first North American tour in 40 years.
The band, who returned this week with new album ‘The Feminine Divine’, will hit the road later this year.
After a UK tour that takes place in September, the band will then head to Europe in October before hitting the US on October 26 for a gig in Los Angeles.
The 14-date tour will then take them through until November 15 when the tour will wrap up with a show in Glenside, Pennsylvania.
See the full list of tour dates below – buy UK tickets here and North American tickets here.
Dexys will play:
SEPTEMBER 2023
5 – York, Barbican
7 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall
8 – Manchester, Bridgwater Hall
10 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
11 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall
13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall
14 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre
16 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall
17 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
19 – Brighton, Dome
20 – London, Palladium
22 – Bath, Forum (early show)
22 – Bath, Forum (late show)
25 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre
OCTOBER 2023
1 – Borgerhout, DE ROMA
2 – Munich, Muffathalle
4 – Berlin, Admiralspalast – Theater
5 – Hamburg, Kampnagel
7 – Uppsala, Katalin
10 – Lillehammer, Maihaugsalen
12 – Dortmund, Konzerthaus Dortmund, Stadtfoyer
13 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin
15 – Dudelange, Kulturzentrum Opderschmelz
16 – Paris, La Cigale
18 – Madrid, Teatro Barceló
20 – Estoril, Casino Estoril
26 – Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace Hotel
27 – San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts
29 – Portland, Aladdin Theater
30 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre
NOVEMBER 2023
1 – Salt Lake City, The Union
2 – Denver, Paramount Theatre
4 – St. Paul, Palace Theatre
6 – Chicago, Vic Theatre
8 – Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
10 – Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts
11 – Boston, Emerson Colonial Theatre
13 – New York, The Town Hall
14 – New Haven, College Street Music Hall
15 – Glenside, Keswick Theatre
Back in November, Dexys joined forces with Primal Scream to share a track in support of railway workers.
The song, ‘Enough Is Enough’ was produced in collaboration with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union to campaign against the cost of living crisis. “It is clear to millions that something is very wrong when millionaires get ever richer while workers are told to accept poverty,” said Rowland.
“As we say in the song, the media sets out to confuse people with lies and divide us with side issues like Brexit and culture wars while all we are really getting is endless austerity and cuts. We are saying enough is enough.”