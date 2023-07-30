Dexys announce first North American tour dates in 40 years

Dexys – formerly known as Dexys Midnight Runners – have announced details of their first North American tour in 40 years.

The band, who returned this week with new album ‘The Feminine Divine’, will hit the road later this year.

After a UK tour that takes place in September, the band will then head to Europe in October before hitting the US on October 26 for a gig in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

The 14-date tour will then take them through until November 15 when the tour will wrap up with a show in Glenside, Pennsylvania.

See the full list of tour dates below – buy UK tickets here and North American tickets here.

Dexys will play:

SEPTEMBER 2023

5 – York, Barbican

7 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

8 – Manchester, Bridgwater Hall

10 – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

11 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

13 – Cardiff, St David’s Hall

14 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

16 – Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

17 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

19 – Brighton, Dome

20 – London, Palladium

22 – Bath, Forum (early show)

22 – Bath, Forum (late show)

25 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

OCTOBER 2023

1 – Borgerhout, DE ROMA

2 – Munich, Muffathalle

4 – Berlin, Admiralspalast – Theater

5 – Hamburg, Kampnagel

7 – Uppsala, Katalin

10 – Lillehammer, Maihaugsalen

12 – Dortmund, Konzerthaus Dortmund, Stadtfoyer

13 – Amsterdam, Paradiso Noord, Tolhuistuin

15 – Dudelange, Kulturzentrum Opderschmelz

16 – Paris, La Cigale

18 – Madrid, Teatro Barceló

20 – Estoril, Casino Estoril

26 – Los Angeles, The Theatre at Ace Hotel

27 – San Francisco, Palace of Fine Arts

29 – Portland, Aladdin Theater

30 – Vancouver, Vogue Theatre

Advertisement

NOVEMBER 2023

1 – Salt Lake City, The Union

2 – Denver, Paramount Theatre

4 – St. Paul, Palace Theatre

6 – Chicago, Vic Theatre

8 – Toronto, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

10 – Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

11 – Boston, Emerson Colonial Theatre

13 – New York, The Town Hall

14 – New Haven, College Street Music Hall

15 – Glenside, Keswick Theatre

Back in November, Dexys joined forces with Primal Scream to share a track in support of railway workers.

The song, ‘Enough Is Enough’ was produced in collaboration with the Rail, Maritime and Transport union to campaign against the cost of living crisis. “It is clear to millions that something is very wrong when millionaires get ever richer while workers are told to accept poverty,” said Rowland.

“As we say in the song, the media sets out to confuse people with lies and divide us with side issues like Brexit and culture wars while all we are really getting is endless austerity and cuts. We are saying enough is enough.”