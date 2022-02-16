DFA Records announce 20th anniversary party

DFA Records has announced details of a party in New York City to celebrate their 20th anniversary next month.

The label was co-founded in 2001 by LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy along with Jonathan Galkin and Tim Goldsworthy, and they’ve since released records by the likes of LCD Soundsystem, The Rapture and Hot Chip.

Next month marks the 20th anniversary of DFA’s first releases – The Rapture’s ‘House of Jealous Lovers’ and The Juan MacLean’s ‘By The Time I Get To Venus’ – and the label is set to celebrate the milestone with a special event at the Knockdown Center in New York City on March 26.

“Anniversaries, schmaniversaries, but given everything we’ve all collectively been through, this feels like a plausible excuse to throw a party. So that’s what we’re doing,” DFA said in a statement.

It’s crazy, really. Next month marks 20 years of DFA releasing records. We put out our first two singles—the Rapture’s… Posted by DFA Records on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

“It’d kind of return to the bad-idea, over-ambitious DFA parties of yore, with 3 rooms full of DJs and bands, label family, friends old and new, fellow travellers, plus ones who wish they were at some other party, and all of you wonderful people who have supported us throughout the years.”

Murphy, 2ManyDJs, Black Dice, The Juan MacLean, Nancy Whang, Museum of Love and Tyler Pope are among the names on the line-up, and you can find out more information and tickets to the anniversary event here.

LCD Soundsystem, meanwhile, will perform on Saturday Night Live on February 26.

The band recently made their live comeback with a string of shows in Brooklyn in December, though a number of the dates were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.