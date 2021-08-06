Dhani Harrison has spoken out about John Lennon‘s past comments regarding George Harrison‘s 1971 album ‘All Things Must Pass’.

READ MORE: Why George Harrison is the coolest Beatle

A huge boxset reissue of Harrison’s third post-Beatles solo album was recently announced to mark 50 years since its release.

The album, which is out today (August 6), has been completely remixed from the original tapes, with Harrison’s son Dhani serving as executive producer.

Advertisement

Publicly, Lennon was dismissive of the album saying in a Rolling Stone interview in 1970: “I don’t know… I think it’s all right, you know. Personally, at home, I wouldn’t play that kind of music, I don’t want to hurt George’s feelings, I don’t know what to say about it.”

Speaking in a new interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits, Dhani responded to Lennon’s comments about the record after Wilkinson pointed to a later interview with Bobby Whitlock saying: “I remember Lennon coming to the studio during the recording sessions quite friendly and being played it, and he was visibly blown away.”

“Yeah, I mean, how could you not be, especially for The Beatles, I think, to be like… There might’ve been an oops moment. Like, ‘Oops. Shit. Maybe that song was good,'” Dhani responded.

“But I think they were all just very happy for each other. How could you not be happy if you had a bandmate who left your band and then went and did that? How could you not be happy for them?”

When asked if Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr had spoken about the record in recent years, Dhani added: “I’ve never really talked to Paul or Ringo about ‘All Things Must Pass’. It’s one of those things that’s still mysterious to everyone, and that’s kind of why we waited a little bit longer to bring it out.

Advertisement

“Because we want people to start healing. And just the very nature of the term, all things must pass, some people say this too shall pass, but all things must pass is Lao Tzu [ancient Chinese philosopher and writer]. It’s, again, very pertinent right now.”

The £859.99 ‘Uber Deluxe’ edition of the reissue comes with eight 180g vinyl LPs, five CD and one Blu-ray audio disc, housed in an artisan designed wooden crate. As well as the original album, it contains 47 demos and outtakes (42 of which are previously unreleased). The Blu-ray disc contains a high-res stereo version of the album in 5.1 surround sound.

The reissue has also been released as an eight-LP or five-CD plus one-Blu-ray set, and as more modest triple-vinyl and double-CD versions.