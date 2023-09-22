Dhani Harrison returns with ‘Damn That Frequency’ featuring Graham Coxon

Dhani Harrison has returned with a new single that features Blur‘s Graham Coxon – listen to ‘Damn That Frequency’ below.

Harrison – son of late Beatles guitarist George – last released solo music with 2017’s ‘IN///PARALLEL’ album.

Now, he has returned with the psychedelic new single, which features Coxon on the saxophone.

The new single will be premiered live at two intimate London gigs next month. Harrison will play Omeara on October 18 and 19. The first date of the run is sold out, but tickets can be bought here for the second show.

Watch the visualiser for ‘Damn That Frequency’ below.

Back in 2021, Dhani Harrison spoke out about John Lennon‘s past comments regarding George Harrison‘s 1971 album ‘All Things Must Pass’.

Publicly, Lennon was dismissive of the album saying in a Rolling Stone interview in 1970: “I don’t know… I think it’s all right, you know. Personally, at home, I wouldn’t play that kind of music, I don’t want to hurt George’s feelings, I don’t know what to say about it.”

Speaking in a new interview with Matt Wilkinson on Apple Music Hits, Dhani responded to Lennon’s comments about the record after Wilkinson pointed to a later interview with Bobby Whitlock saying: “I remember Lennon coming to the studio during the recording sessions quite friendly and being played it, and he was visibly blown away.”

“Yeah, I mean, how could you not be, especially for The Beatles, I think, to be like… There might’ve been an oops moment. Like, ‘Oops. Shit. Maybe that song was good,’” Dhani responded.

“But I think they were all just very happy for each other. How could you not be happy if you had a bandmate who left your band and then went and did that? How could you not be happy for them?”

Coxon, meanwhile, released a new album, ‘The Ballad Of Darren‘, with a reunited Blur this year, and last month the band shared previously unheard track ‘Sticks And Stones’.