DHL and Abbey Road Studios have announced details of their FAST-TRACK Sessions talent search.

The competition seeks to unearth and support grassroots music talent by providing access to a professional recording experience and music industry experts. Three entrants will be selected to record at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London, where The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Frank Ocean and more all recorded some of their finest work.

The chosen artists will complete a two-day recording process with guidance from Hannah V, a Gold-selling record producer and songwriter who has worked alongside Stormzy, JP Cooper, Yola and more, as well as a team of Abbey Road experts.

DHL FAST-TRACK is a music initiative created in collaboration with Universal Music Group, the world’s leading music-based entertainment company, and aims to shine a spotlight on rising emerging artists, with both companies offering their local and global expertise to support and uplift musicians.

To apply, artists must record a 1 minute video performance of an original piece of music, and post the video publicly on their Instagram, tagging @dhlexpress and using the hashtag #FASTTRACKSessions. The winning artists will be selected by a panel that includes Hannah V as well as NME’s Commissioning Editor (New Music), Thomas Smith, who will be judging the entries both on the performance of their work, as well as future potential.

The competition is open to artists and bands from the United Kingdom only, and artists must be available to attend the recording sessions between April 26 – 29, 2022. Entries open on March 28 and close on April 10 – all participants must be 18 and over.

Read the full terms and conditions for entry here