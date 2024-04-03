DHL FAST-TRACK Sessions to return for 2024

In paid partnership with DHL FAST-TRACK

DHL have announced that their FAST-TRACK Sessions talent search will return for 2024.

The opportunity is open to all artists and bands from across the globe and seeks to support emerging talent by offering access to a professional recording experience and music industry experts.

The three winning entrants will receive session time at London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios, where The Beatles and Amy Winehouse, alongside modern icons like Frank Ocean have previously recorded music. During the three-day recording process, they will be joined by studio experts and engineers alongside Hannah V, a Gold-selling record producer and songwriter who has worked alongside Stormzy, Yola and more.

Having previously teamed up with Jax Jones, this year’s DHL FAST-TRACK Sessions mentors are award-winning production trio Meduza. Renowned for their contemporary house music sound, the group recently became the biggest global streaming Italian act in the country’s history.

Alongside the opportunity to work with both Hannah V and Meduza, the winners will be filmed for both a mini-documentary capturing their recording experience, and a live performance video filmed in Studio Three at Abbey Road Studios.

To apply, artists must record a 60 – 180 second performance of an original track by April 14 and post the video to their Instagram Reels, tagging @dhlexpress and using the hashtag #FASTTRACKSessions. The winners will then be selected by a panel that includes Hannah V and Meduza, alongside Sophie Williams, Associate Commissioning Editor (New Music) at NME.

Alternatively, you can submit your entry via BandLab by uploading your 60-180 second performance or demo to “Projects” on your profile and use the file title: DHL FAST-TRACK Sessions 2024 Entry: (Artist/Band Name). Once your entry video has been uploaded, go to the “Opportunities” page, under the “Grow” tab. Click “Search Entries” and scroll to find DHL FAST-TRACK Sessions 2024.

Participants will be judged on the performance of their work, as well as future potential. They must be over the age of 18, and ensure that they are available to attend Abbey Road Studios between May 20 – 24 – 24th May – accommodation and travel will be provided for those outside of London.

Read the full terms and conditions for entry here.