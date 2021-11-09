Diana Ross has been confirmed to play Glastonbury 2022 where she’ll take on the revered legends slot.

“I’m so excited and grateful to finally know, that I’ll be seeing you at Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs, Sunday, June 26, 2022,” Ross said in a statement today (November 9).

The Supremes legend – who released her brand new album ‘Thank You’ last Friday (November 5) – will appear on the Sunday (June 26) of the iconic festival, tackling the teatime slot that has previously played host to the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

Confirming the slot, Glastonbury wrote on Twitter: “We are thrilled to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at #Glastonbury2022.”

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis added: “I’m thrilled to be able to let you know that the magnificent @DianaRoss is coming to play at @glastonbury next summer. We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she’s the first to re-confirm for next year.”

The appearance will see Ross make her Glastonbury debut, having been linked with an appearance on several past occasions. She was originally supposed to play the legends slot at the festival in 2020 before the event (due to be headlined by Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift) was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after Kylie Minogue graced the legends slot in 2019, some 14 years after her battle with breast cancer forced her to pull out of a headline slot.

Minogue’s performance went on to become the BBC’s most-watched Glastonbury performance of all time with 3.9million viewers tuning in.

Confirmation of Ross’ performance comes after Billie Eilish was announced as a headliner for the 2022 event, making her the youngest ever solo act to top the bill at the festival.

Eilish likely joins Aerosmith in performing at the festival next year. The band are expected to return after previously being confirmed for 2020 and by judging their rescheduled 2022 UK tour dates.

Elton John has also been heavily rumoured to be performing in 2022, with a similar gap in the schedule for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour.

Queens Of The Stone Age were tipped in August to be headlining the Other Stage on the same evening that Eilish would play the Pyramid. eFestivals said that the rumour was based on “strong info from a top source, also with backing from a second source”.

Crowded House have also confirmed that they’ll be performing at the festival next June.

In August Michael Eavis hinted that the “big names” who were set to play at Glastonbury Festival in 2020 are being lined up for next year’s festival.