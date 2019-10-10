There's a chain reaction happening down on Worthy Farm...

Diana Ross has been confirmed as the first act for Glastonbury 2020, where she’ll take on the revered Legends slot.

“To all my fans across the world, this is my tribute to you,” Ross said.

“Every concert feels like a private party, I can see your eyes and feel your hearts. I’m coming to Glastonbury, with love.”

The Supremes legend will appear on the Sunday (June 28) of the iconic festival, tackling the teatime slot that has previously played host to the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie.

Confirming the slot, Glastonbury wrote on Twitter: “We are delighted to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2020.”

Glasto boss Emily Eavis added: “I am delighted to say that one of the all-time greats, the wonderful Diana Ross, is coming to Glastonbury to play the Sunday legend slot on the Pyramid next year.”

The appearance will see Ross making her Glastonbury debut, having been linked with an appearance on several past occasions.

It comes after Kylie Minogue graced the Legends slot in 2019, some 14 years after her battle with breast cancer forced her to pull out of a headline slot.

Her Legends slot went on to become the BBC’s most-watched Glastonbury performance of all time, with 3.9 million viewers tuning in.

Confirmation of Ross’ performance comes after Glastonbury tickets for 2020 sold out in 34 minutes last Sunday – with a record 2.4 people attempting to get their hands on just 135,000 places.