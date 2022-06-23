Diana Ross’ ‘I’m Coming Out’ is the song Glastonbury attendees want to hear the most

Diana Ross’ iconic 1980s hit ‘I’m Coming Out’ has been dubbed the song that fans attending Glastonbury Festival want to hear the most.

Music News has reported that ‘I’m Coming Out’ has clinched the top spot for songs being added to user-created Glastonbury playlists on Spotify per data gathered by the streaming giant.

Spotify has consolidated the top 10 songs being added to users’ custom playlist with Ross’ ‘Upside Down’ securing the third spot after Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’ in second place.

The top five spots are rounded out by Foals’ ‘My Number’ and Wet Leg’s ‘Chaise Longue’ in fourth and fifth place respectively. The sixth to tenth spots were allocated to Sam Fender’s ‘Hypersonic Missiles’, Glass Animals‘ ‘Heat Waves’, Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘good 4 u’, Wolf Alice‘s ‘Don’t Delete The Kisses’ and Billie Eilish‘s ‘Bad Guy’.

Diana Ross is slated to perform for the revered legends slot at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday, June 26. The legends slot has previously played host to the likes of Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and more.

The Supremes legend was originally supposed to play the legends slot at the festival in 2020 before the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After two years away, Glastonbury opened its gates at Worthy Farm at 8am yesterday, with festival organiser Eavis and her father Michael on the ground to welcome in the first ticketholders. This year’s festival is being headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar on the Pyramid Stage.

Check back in with NME for the latest news, reviews, interviews, photos and more from Glastonbury 2022.