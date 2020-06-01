Diana Ross reschedules UK shows to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak

Diana Ross has moved her UK leg of her Top Of The World Tour from this June to 2021.

The singer will now head to arenas in Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, London and Birmingham in June and July 2021 after the coronavirus pandemic forced their postpinement.

However, Ross’s shows in Cork and Dublin have not yet been rescheduled, after she was forced to put her tour – which was expected to see her celebrate 60 years in music – on hold.

Advertisement

Her UK arena tour is not the only event she has to halt. The veteran was also due to perform at festivals including the Eden Sessions and Glastonbury’s Legends Slot in 2020.

The news of her rescheduling comes as Nile Rodgers revealed that Ross “didn’t understand” that her 1980 hit ‘I’m Coming Out’ “was a gay thing.”

Diana Ross Upcoming Tour Dates are as follows:

Tue June 15 2021 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

Wed June 16 2021 – LEEDS first direct Arena

Fri June 18 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Sat June 19 2021 – LIVERPOOL M&S Bank Arena

Mon June 21 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue June 22 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Thu June 24 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

Wed July 14 2021 – MANCHESTER Arena

Thu July 15 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

Advertisement

If you cannot attend the rescheduled dates then you should contact your point of purchase for a refund.

Meanwhile, new tickets are to be released for the new shows via Ticketmaster and AXS.