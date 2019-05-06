Diana Ross slams airport security and claims she felt ‘violated’ after being frisked in New Orleans

"I am feeling violated - I still feel her hands between my legs"

Diana Ross has slammed airport security in New Orleans after she was frisked by security.

The 75-year-old, who had performed at the Jazz and Heritage Festival over the weekend, claims she was touched between the legs by one of the airport screeners.

“OK so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like shit,” she tweeted.

“Its not what was done but how, I am feeling violated – I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it [was] her job,) WOW!!really mixed emotions I always like to see the good things but not feeling good right now.”

TSA spokesman Mark Howell said in a statement to The Associated Press that the agency is investigating.

He said its initial video review “indicates the officers involved with Miss Ross’ screening followed all protocols, however TSA will continue to investigate the matter further. We encourage Miss Ross to reach out to TSA so we can work with her directly to address her concerns.”

A few hours after her initial tweets, Ross said she was “feeling better” and shared a video of herself performing to a large crowd.

This is not the first time Ross has hit out at airport security staff at an airport.

In 1999, the singer was arrested after allegedly assaulting a female security officer who tried to body search her.

Meanwhile, Ross recently defended Michael Jackson after the release of divisive documentary Leaving Neverland.

Ross tweeted her thoughts on Jackson after the film’s release, writing: “This is what’s on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others.”

She added in a reference to her 1965 hit with The Supremes, writing: “STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE”.

Meanwhile, Ross recently defended Michael Jackson after the release of divisive documentary Leaving Neverland.