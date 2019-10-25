Diana Ross announces ‘Top Of The World’ UK 2020 tour

This tour news follows the announcement that Ross will play at next year's Glastonbury

Diana Ross has announced a new set of UK tour dates as part of her ‘Top Of The World’ 2020 tour.

The Supremes singer was recently confirmed as the performer in the hallowed Sunday ‘Legend Slot’ at next year’s Glastonbury, an honour she dedicated to her fans across the world as “my tribute to you”.

Following Ross’ Glastonbury set on June 28, she’ll then go on to play at least six more live shows in the UK as part of her ‘Top Of The World Tour’. The jaunt is set to wrap up on July 8 with a gig at London’s The O2.

Sharing the tour news with her Twitter followers, Ross said she was “felling great, life is so good”.

“I focus on joy. I love looking at the energy all around me,” she added.

Tickets for Ross’ new set of UK tour dates will go on sale next Friday (November 1) at 9am.

The news of Ross’ Glastonbury booking earlier this month made her the first act to be confirmed for the 2020 Worthy Farm festival.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis praised Ross as “one of the all-time greats” when confirming that the singer will make her debut appearance at the festival in June.