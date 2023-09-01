Did Agnetha Faltskog just tease an ABBA reunion?

Agnetha Fältskog seems to have teased a possible ABBA reunion ahead of one of the band’s upcoming milestones.

The singer was speaking in an interview when she seemed to hint that there may be some potential ABBA announcements on the horizon – particularly with the group celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Eurovision win.

Reflecting on her time in the band alongside Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad during a discussion with The Sun (via Daily Mail), it seemed as if something may be in the works to bring their concerts back.

“You never know anything about ABBA and when we’re going to…’ Fältskog said, trailing off and quickly adding: ‘Well, I won’t say anything about that. I’d rather be quiet.”

The comments also arose after the band were rumoured to be planning to perform at next year’s instalment of Eurovision, when the contest will return to their native country following the win of returning Swedish contestant Loreen earlier this year.

The hints dropped by Fältskog also come on the heels of her recent single ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’, her first new solo music in 10 years.

The single is taken from her upcoming album ‘A+’, a revisited version of 2013’s record, ‘A’.

Set for release on October 13, the singer explained her reasons for revisiting the record in a letter to fans, writing: “I have lots of fond memories from making that album, so I couldn’t help but smile, time flies…”

“Suddenly it hit me, what would the album sound like if we had made it today…? I couldn’t stop thinking about it,” she added. “I reached out to the boys who produced ‘A’ back in 2013 – ‘What would you guys think about reimagining ‘A’ and making a totally new version of it?’ They loved the idea! ‘Let’s try!’”

In other ABBA news, in May virtual concert series ABBA Voyage celebrated one year since its premiere and organisers marked the anniversary by releasing new images of the production.

In a five-star review of the critically acclaimed show NME described it as a “feel-good sensory overload” where “digital sorcery meets pure pop bangers”.

The ABBA Voyage virtual concert series is currently set to run in London into 2024, with plans reported for the experience to be taken on a world tour.