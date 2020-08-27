Diddy and Mark Ronson lead artists praising Milwaukee Bucks for protesting over Jacob Blake shooting

Diddy, Mark Ronson and former US President Barack Obama are among a host of artists and celebrities who have praised the Milwaukee Bucks after they called off their NBA match last night (August 26) in protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Footage emerged that appeared to show Blake was shot multiple times in the back by police officers in Wisconsin on Sunday (August 23) as he attempted to get into his vehicle. Blake remains in hospital, and protests have since erupted in Kenosha.

“The past four months have shed light on the racial injustices facing our African American community,” the Bucks said in a team statement.

Advertisement

“Citizens around the country have used their voices and platforms to speak out against these wrongdoings. Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we’ve seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha and the additional shooting of protesters. Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action. So our focus today cannot be basketball.”

Full statement from the Milwaukee Bucks: pic.twitter.com/jjGEyVcCmB — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020

A number of other NBA teams including Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers also called off their matches.

The power of unity! This is dope to see https://t.co/R40QHpyAWG — Diddy (@Diddy) August 26, 2020

this is so moving https://t.co/Ilgfnxupop — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) August 27, 2020

Diddy was one of the first to take to Twitter to hail the move, as he wrote: “The power of unity! This is dope to see.” Mark Ronson added: “This is so moving.”

Advertisement

Barack Obama also praised Milwaukee Bucks for “standing up for what they believe in”.

“I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example,” the former US President wrote. “It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values.”

LA Lakers star LeBron James also waded in writing: “FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT,” while actress Whoopi Goldberg added: “All hail the NBA i am proud of their decision to boycott upcoming games as they demand answers about the latest shooting of another un armed Black man, Jacob Blake.. and in the words of Doc Rivers: It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, that doesn’t love us back…”

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

All hail the NBA i am proud of their decision to boycott upcoming games as they demand answers about the latest shooting of another un armed Black man, Jacob Blake.. and in the words of Doc Rivers: It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, that doesn’t love us back… — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Cardi B and 50 Cent spoke out earlier this week when the shooting happened.

“Wow this is SICKENING! I can’t believe it! What’s going to be the excuse now? They just don’t give a fuckk nomore! SOMETHING MUST HAPPEN! Yooo this is insane they really not giving a fuck anymore. Lord please!” Cardi wrote.

50 Cent, too, called the incident out, writing: “No way what the fuckk kinda law enforcement is this? Shot this man 7 times in his back, in front of his kids.”