Diddy hits back at sexual assault allegations: “Enough is enough”

Diddy has addressed the sexual assault allegations that have been made against him and denied them all saying “Enough is enough”.

Last month, the hip-hop icon and mogul – real name Sean Combs – was accused of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

A week after Cassie’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one, named Joi Dickerson-Neal, claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy turning violent days later.

Today (December 6), Diddy took to his official X/Twitter page to share a statement denying all of the allegations against him. “Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” began his statement.

It continued: “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

This is not the first time Diddy has denied all of the allegations brought against him.

Combs denied Cassie’s allegations at the time, saying through a representative that Ventura was “seeking a payday”. However, the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction” the day after it was filed.

His lawyers also stated that a settlement is not an admission of guilt.

A representative for Combs denied the allegations made by Dickerson-Neal in a statement to TMZ, which read: “This last-minute lawsuit is an example of how a well-intentioned law can be turned on its head. Ms. Dickerson’s 32-year-old story is made up and not credible. Mr. Combs never assaulted her and she implicates companies that did not exist. This is purely a money grab and nothing more.”

Combs and Hall did not comment on the third lawsuit at the time.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.