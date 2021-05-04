Diddy legally changes his name to bring in “the Love era”

Diddy has legally changed his name ahead of releasing new material.

The rapper took to Instagram yesterday (May 4) to post an image of his driving licence, which revealed the full name “Sean Love Combs”.

Having been known under various aliases over the years – including Puff Daddy, Diddy, Puffy and Brother Love – Combs explained in the post that the latest change signals the start of “the Love era”.

“Look what I just got in the mail today… IT’S OFFICIAL!!!” he wrote.

A second image shows the artist signing his new signature with a black sharpie below his previous names. You can see that upload below.

Later, the rapper shared a scan of an official court document proving that he changed his name from Sean John Combs to Sean Love Combs. “Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!!” he said, adding the hashtag #TheLoveEra.

Diddy said in 2017 that he would be changing his name to Love (or Brother Love), and would “not be answering to any of my other monikers”. He swiftly backtracked on the idea before confirming that he would be known simply as Love going forwards.

“I never went back to Diddy and I made an edit from Brother Love, since I’m already black, to just Love,” he explained. “The Brother seemed redundant. And it’s working out great. Who doesn’t love Love?”.

Back in January, Combs revealed on his Instagram Stories feed that he was back in the studio working on new music. His latest official project came out in 2015 with the mixtape ‘MMM (Money Making Mitch)’.

‘No Way Out 2’, a sequel to the artist’s debut album ‘No Way Out’ (1997), was set to be released in 2016. Diddy claimed at the time that this would be his last music before he retired to focus on acting, but the record did not materialise.

Meanwhile, the rapper recently joined forces with Jay-Z and Nas to express his support for Ray McGuire in New York’s upcoming mayoral election. McGuire, who’s one of the longest-serving Black executives, has had a relationship with Combs for 30 years.