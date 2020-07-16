Diddy offers Nick Cannon job at Revolt following recent controversy

Nick Cannon has been offered a job by Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs at his Revolt TV network following Cannon’s recent controversy.

Media giant ViacomCBS severed ties with Cannon yesterday (July 15) following controversial comments the actor made on his podcast.

On the June 30 episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class, Cannon made remarks which many criticised as anti-Semitic during his interview with former Public Enemy member Professor Griff. Griff was fired from Public Enemy in the late 1980s following an interview in which he claimed that “the Jews are wicked”.

Advertisement

On Wednesday (July 14), Cannon issued a statement on Facebook responding to the criticism his comments had received.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions,” he said. “I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding.”

Following the criticism, Diddy has offered Cannon a place at Revolt, writing: “@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!!

“We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let’s go!!!”

.@NickCannon come home to @REVOLTTV truly BLACK OWNED!!! ✊🏿❤️ We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture. We are for our people first!!! For us! By US! Let's go!!! — Diddy (@Diddy) July 15, 2020

Cannon has hosted a number of shows on ViacomCBS’ MTV and Nickelodeon networks throughout his career, including The Nick Cannon Show and TeenNick Top 10.

Advertisement

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the network said in a statement announcing that he would be let go from his contract.

“We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast Cannon’s Class on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.”