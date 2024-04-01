Diddy posts on Instagram for the first time since raids on Miami and LA homes

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has posted on Instagram for the first time since his homes in Miami and LA were both raided last week.

The raids took place on March 25, seemingly in connection with a series of ongoing sex trafficking investigations. Per reports from CNN, it has yet to be confirmed if Combs was a specific target of the raid, or if the searches of his properties are part of a larger investigation.

In response, his lawyer labelled the raids “a witch hunt” that was a “gross use of military-level force”.

Advertisement

Combs has been quiet since, but posted on Instagram for the first time since the incident yesterday (March 31), sharing photos of his 17-month-old daughter Love wearing different pink and purple outfits with the caption: “HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love.” Comments on the post were disabled.

The rapper, hip-hop producer and music executive is facing a number of allegations, including accusations of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. A lawsuit was filed last month by record producer Rodney Jones.

In his lawsuit, Jones claims that Diddy sexually assaulted him and also threw parties that were attended by sex workers and underage girls. He also alleged that Combs coerced him to solicit and sleep with prostitutes. Diddy has denied all accusations and labelled them as “pure fiction”.

In the filing, Combs is said to have drawn guests to his infamous parties through his associations with VIPs, with “celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry”.

In November of 2023, he was accused of rape and physical abuse in a lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Advertisement

Combs denied Ventura’s allegations at the time, however, and the lawsuit was quickly dropped as Combs and Ventura settled the suit the following day to “mutual satisfaction”.

A week after Ventura’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy allegedly turning violent days later.

He denied those allegations in December, saying via a statement: “I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.” That same month, he was also accused of the “gang rape” of a 17-year-old girl, which he denies. Hall did not immediately comment on the allegations.

Prince Harry was also revealed to have been named in the lawsuit. There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by The Duke Of Sussex, and his name is only mentioned once in the documents as an example of the well-known associates held by the rapper.