Diddy praises both Kanye West and Drake despite pair’s beef

Diddy has shared his praise for the new albums by both Drake and Kanye West, despite the ongoing beef between the pair.

Since the release of new albums ‘DONDA’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, the pair have been trading shots at each other.

In an Instagram video posted by DJ Akademiks, Diddy is seen sharing his love for both ‘DONDA’ and ‘Certified Lover Boy’, and not taking sides in the continuing feud.

“I listened to both these albums, and first of all, I just wanna say that you guys are true kings of creativity,” he said.

“Both of you guys are so special and necessary. Thank y’all for the inspiration. I wanna make sure that what hip-hop knows is the reach and the power that we have. I really want to take my hat off to both of these brothers for sharing their truth.”

On Friday (September 3) – the day Drake released his sixth album – West spammed Drake’s hometown of Toronto with billboards advertising ‘DONDA’.

Drake then leaked an unreleased Kanye track called ‘Life Of The Party’ on SiriusXM on Saturday morning (September 4), appearing on the station’s Sound 42 program as a guest DJ to celebrate the release of his new album.

The track, which was reportedly recorded for West’s recently released tenth album, features a guest verse from OutKast‘s André 3000, as well as a soundbite from a video of DMX and his daughter on a slingshot ride.

Following a lengthy series of delays, ‘DONDA’ – which West says Universal released without his approval – hit streaming services last month (August 29).

NME gave it a three-star review, saying “nobody needs all 27 of these tracks, but dig deep into its contents and you’ll find enough gems to make [West’s] 10th album worth your time”.

‘Certified Lover Boy’, meanwhile, was labelled “a boring, bloated disappointment” in a two-star NME review.