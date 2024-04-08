Diddy re-shares ‘Victory’ video showing him running away from the police: “Bad Boy For Life”

Diddy has shared the music video for his 1998 song ‘Victory’ to social media; showing him running away from the police and causing a stir amidst ongoing sexual assault allegations.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been under fire after reports revealed US Homeland Security are investigating him for sexual trafficking. The rap entrepreneur’s homes in Miami and Los Angeles were raided last month while Combs was not there.

The rapper has denied any wrongdoing, while his lawyer labelled the raids “a witch hunt” that was a “gross use of military-level force”. The 54-year-old temporarily went offline before returning to Instagram to break his silence.

Over the weekend, he uploaded the seven-minute long music video for ‘Victory’ to his Instagram feed – which shows the rapper running from Los Angeles police. Combs wrote “Bad Boy for life” in the caption, referring to his iconic rap record label, and added a fist emoji.

Advertisement

The ‘Victory’ video was directed by Marcus Nispel and was based on the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger-led film The Running Man. It had cameos from actors Dennis Hopper and Danny DeVito as well as rapper Busta Rhymes. There also was a posthumous appearance from Diddy’s late friend and Bad Boy rapper Notorious B.I.G.

Beneath the video, Diddy’s son Christian Combs (who, too, has been reportedly sued for sexual assault) commented on the post, writing, “Who you know do it better!!”

Recommended

Many fans saw the post as a cryptic response to all the latest allegations against the New York-born rapper-producer. One Instagram user commented: “The message of this video is simple Diddy ain’t going down without a FIGHT.” Another joked that “Diddy said ‘fuck ya allegations.’ [laughing emojis] Standing 10 toes down! Keep talking.”

The rap mogul has been accused of sexual abuse in numerous lawsuits in the past five months. The first was filed by singer and former Bad Boy signee Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, who claimed Diddy raped and physically abused her during their 11-year-long relationship. The case was later settled out of court.

A week after Ventura’s lawsuit, two new allegations by two different women also came out with one claiming that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her and the other alleging that Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping the plaintiff and her friend in 1990 or 1991 – with Diddy allegedly turning violent days later.

Advertisement

Producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones sued Combs in February for sexually assaulting him, having parties where sex workers and underage girls were present, and coercing him to sleep with prostitutes. Diddy replied, saying Jones’ claims were “pure fiction.”

In other news, Ashton Kutcher shared that there is “a lot I can’t tell” about Diddy in a resurfaced interview. While on First We Feast’s show Hot Ones, host Sean Evans asked the actor what it was like attending one of Diddy’s infamous parties. Usher‘s comments about his experiences at Diddy‘s home as a 13-year-old in a resurfaced interview also recently went viral, in which he recalled it being “wild” and revealed: “There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it”.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.