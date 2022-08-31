Diddy says “dreams finally comes true” as he hits studio with Dr. Dre

Diddy has said that “dreams finally comes true” as he hit the studio with Dr. Dre earlier this week to work on a Snoop Dogg album that the latter is producing.

Yesterday (August 30) Diddy shared an Instagram post showing five photos of the pair in the studio. He wrote in the caption: “One of my biggest dreams finally came true. I remember the first time I heard @DrDre’s production. It gave me clear direction on the level of producer that I wanted to be.”

Diddy added, noting that the pair worked together on Monday night (August 29): “Last night, I got the chance to work with this man and to see his genius as he coached me through vocals. He reminded me of myself, but with a different style and way more focused. I gotta step my focus up! lol But it was a great experience and I thank God for it.

“I hope one day ya’ll get to have the same experience with someone that you always looked up to as a hero.”

In an email sent to HipHopDX, Diddy’s team said: “The two music moguls came together to collaborate for Dr. Dre’s highly anticipated upcoming album with Snoop Dogg, who was also in attendance.

“Producing with Dr. Dre has been a long-time dream for Mr. [Sean] Combs and the night was made even more special as he coached him through vocals.”

Earlier in August, meanwhile, Snoop confirmed that he was working on new music with Dre for the first time in 30 years.

The pair reunited for the Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent earlier this year.

The rapper since confirmed on the red carpet at the LA premiere of his new movie Day Shift that he and Dre were working together again.

“We’re cooking up a little something,” he told ET Online. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again. It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record, and we’re doing something, we’re working on something.”

Snoop featured on Dre’s debut solo single, ‘Deep Cover’ and 1992 LP ‘The Chronic’. The pair also teamed up on Dre’s 1999 album ‘2001’.

Dre last released a solo album in 2015 with ‘Compton‘.

Recently, several news stories have reported on Dre hitting up the studio with various rappers about unconfirmed projects.

Eminem and Snoop Dogg were pictured together with Dre in a recording studio earlier this month. “Just a few bros.. hangin out,” Eminem wrote as the caption. No further details were offered, leading fans to speculate over a potential new collaboration.

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

Snoop and Eminem both guested on Dre’s second studio album ‘2001’, which came out in 1999. Mathers appears on the hit ‘Forgot About Dre’ and ‘What’s The Difference’, while Snoop features on ‘The Next Episode’.

In July, Dre revealed that he’d made 247 new songs over the course of COVID.

Elsewhere, Snoop and Eminem reunited recently on ‘From The D To The LBC’, a new single lifted from the latter’s 2022 greatest hits collection, ‘Curtain Call 2’.