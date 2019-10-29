As told to none other than DJ Khaled

Diddy has revealed that he considers himself to be in ‘semi-retirement’, and that he’s questioning his role in the music industry in a conversation with DJ Khaled.

The two musicians interviewed each other for Rolling Stone, where they discussed their respective work in the music industry, and their journeys to fame.

“To be honest, I’ve been in semi-retirement,” Diddy, aka Sean Combs, said when asked about what he looks for when signing a new artist. “If you don’t see my name on all the Top 10 records, that means I’m not making music.”

After revealing that he’s bringing back his defunct reality TV series Making The Band next year, Diddy continued: “I’m contemplating, ‘Is there a role for me in music now?’ I just know that for me, I would only be able to sign legends. To be honest, my decisions will be made through God.

“I’m at another frequency and level of music. It would have to be something that God fully put in my heart, like when I heard Biggie or I heard Mary [J. Blige].”

Diddy also reflected on signing The Notorious B.I.G. to his label Bad Boy Records. “I saw he was a big guy, and I was from Harlem,” he said. “I was like, ‘Man, the best thing for me to do is to invite him to [Harlem soul food restaurant] Sylvia’s.’ And the crazy thing was that when he sat down, I said, ‘What you want to eat?’ He said, ‘I’m not hungry’. He would never eat around me!”

Elsewhere in the interview, Khaled and Diddy exchanged expressions of their mutual admiration. “From hitmaker to businessman, as a hustler, as a father, the drive he has inspires me,” said Khaled. “I feel like I have a similar drive. I got my hustle. I’m about getting that money. When it comes down to producing hits, I’m a hitmaker.

Diddy returned the favour, saying “I learned self-love [from Khaled]. Watching him take time to himself, talk to God, enjoy time with his family. It gave me instructions on some things that maybe I was lacking [from] being such a work machine.”