Diddy shares unreleased collaboration with The Weeknd in new Beats By Dre ad

A new ad for Beats By Dre’s wireless earbuds, Beats Fit Pro, features an unreleased collaboration between Diddy and The Weeknd.

The ad showcases Kayvon Thibodeaux, a college footballer who plays defensive end for the University of Oregon. As reported by Billboard, the as-yet untitled and unreleased song plays beneath the 60-second ad – which is narrated by Thibodeaux’s mother, Shawnta Loice.

View the ad below:

The new music follows on from reports last July that Diddy was at work on his first new music in over half a decade. His last release was a free mixtape, entitled ‘MMM (Money Making Mitch)’, in 2015. The album, which Billboard claims is titled ‘Off the Grid Vol. 1’, is billed as being Diddy’s fifth solo album – with his last, ‘Press Play’, dropping in 2006.

The Weeknd, meanwhile, has been a generous collaborator over the last 12 months. Amongst those he has worked with in this time period are Ariana Grande (on the ‘Save Your Tears’ remix), Swedish House Mafia (on ‘Moth To A Flame’), Post Malone (on ‘One Right Now’) and FKA twigs (on ‘Tears in the Club’). His fifth album, ‘Dawn FM’, was released in January 2022.

“‘Dawn FM’ feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself,” a four-star review from NME read. “Perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day.”