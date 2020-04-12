Diddy to host “world’s biggest dance-a-thon” to raise money for healthcare workers

Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs is hosting an online dance-athon today (April 12), to raise money for healthcare workers in underpriveliged areas of the US.
“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon, the whole world is invited,” Combs announced on Instagram on Friday. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”
He continued: “Let’s all dance together and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them!”
We are having the WORLD’S BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!!! We are raising much needed money for our healthcare workers in the underserved communities around the country! So let’s ALL DANCE TOGETHER and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them! This Sunday 3pm EST / 12PM PST on my Instagram live! Tell a friend to tell a friend!!!! 🕺🏿💃🏿 @combscartel
