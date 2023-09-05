Diddy to receive Global Icon Award and make live return at MTV VMAs 2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs is set to receive the Global Icon Award and make his live return at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The rapper will receive the prestigious prize at New Jersey’s famed Prudential Center for his “unparalleled career and continued influence that has achieved unrivaled global success in music and beyond” next Tuesday (September 12).

He will also perform on the night live for the first time at the VMAs since 2005.

In addition to receiving the Global Icon Award, Diddy is also nominated for four other awards this year two of which include Best Collaboration for his work on ‘Creepin’ (Remix) and ‘Gotta Move On’ featuring Bryson Tiller, Ashanti and Yung Miami as well as Best Rap and Best R&B.

He made his debut at the event in 1997 performing ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ live and he went on to host the VMAs in 2005.

Last year, the Global Icon Award went to Red Hot Chili Peppers who dedicated their prize to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Meanwhile, Shakira will also be presented with the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs, which was previously won in 2022 by Nicki Minaj, while other past winners include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott.

Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and SZA lead this year’s nominations with Swift getting eight nods, and the latter receiving six. Kim Petras, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, and Sam Smith are all up for five each. The entire group of artists are also in the running for this year’s Video of the Year category.

This year’s edition of the VMAs also features a slew of first-time nominees, 35 to be exact. The first-timers are made up of acts like Petras, Metro Boomin, Boygenius, Fletcher, Rema, Arya Starr, Burna Boy, Davido, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Kaliii, Peso Pluma, PinkPantheress, and Reneé Rapp.

Måneskin, Demi Lovato, Karol G, and Stray Kids will also perform on the night.

Elsewhere, Diddy has announced that he is returning the music publishing rights back to the artists at his Bad Boy Records label, including The Notorious B.I.G.’ and Faith Evans, rather than selling the catalogue.