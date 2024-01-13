Diddy will not attend the Grammys this year following sexual abuse claims

Warning: This article contains details and accusations of sexual and physical abuse

Diddy reportedly will not attend the 2024 Grammys ceremony following claims of sexual abuse from four women.

In November 2023, Diddy was accused of rape and physical abuse by his former partner, R&B singer Cassie, in a lawsuit. Cassie’s claims sparked another three women to come forward with their own alleged experiences with Diddy, from being drugged to the “gang rape” of a 17-year-old girl.

Diddy responded by posting a statement on X/Twitter saying that he “did not do any of the awful things being alleged”. He alleged his accusers were trying to “assassinate my character”, “destroy my reputation” and were “looking for a payday”.

Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Diddy’s representative has said the musician will not attend the upcoming Grammys. Diddy is currently nominated for Best Progressive R&B album for his record ‘The Love Album: Off the Grid’. NME have approached Diddy’s representatives for comment.

In a statement to RadarOnline, the Grammys have previously said they were reevaluating Diddy’s invitation to the ceremony, saying: “We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves.”

The Grammys have previously sparked controversy for allowing Louis C.K. and Dave Chappelle to keep their nominations. Chappelle came under fire for his transphobic jokes, whilst Louis C.K. had allegations for sexual misconduct brought against him. Both men chose to opt out of attending the ceremony.

In response, the Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr said: “If the voters feel like a creator deserves a nomination, they’re going to vote for them.

“The thing that we can control is making sure that people that attend our events feel safe. If there’s someone that’s been nominated that we don’t necessarily agree with, we’re not going to remove a nomination.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.