Diddy’s Los Angeles home targeted by burglars

Diddy‘s house in Los Angeles was reportedly targeted by burglars over the weekend.

The rapper’s house in Toluca Lake, the same property where his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter was tragically found dead in November 2018, was allegedly broken into.

According to TMZ, an invader reportedly opened a side door to forcibly enter the house, which triggered its security system.

The outlet also claims that the break-in was discovered by a caretaker, who realised that someone had rifled through the contents of the home. It is yet to be confirmed if anything was stolen.

Police have reportedly taken out a burglary report, while Diddy and his family will be given the chance to see if anything is missing.

Last month, Diddy paid tribute to Porter on what would have been the late model’s 50th birthday.

Paying tribute to Kim, who died from pneumonia, he wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp.

“Words can’t explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We’re celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!”

The on-and-off former couple had three children together.

Last month, Diddy helped Miami residents hit by the coronavirus crisis by handing out $50 bills.

The rapper handed out $50 Publix supermarket gift cards and bags containing hygiene products to a huge crowd in Overturn.