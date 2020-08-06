Diddy’s son King Combs involved in car crash with drunk driver

Diddy‘s son, King Combs, has sustained minor injuries after being involved in a car crash with a drunk driver.

The 22-year-old rapper’s Ferrari was hit by a Tesla “speeding down Sunset Blvd.” in Los Angeles in the early hours of yesterday morning (August 5), according to TMZ.

King, whose real name is Christian Combs, suffered some injuries but was treated at the scene and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital.

Advertisement

The Tesla driver was arrested for DUI after failing a field sobriety test, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

King, who is the son of hip-hop mogul Diddy and actress/model Kim Porter, who died from pneumonia in November 2018, took to Instagram to post about the incident.

“IM GOOD !!! Thank you GOD. Thank you to everybody who reached out!” he wrote. “Last night was crazy seen my life flash before my eyes !! I was hit by a drunk driver ! Everybody out there do not DRINK AND DRIVE Thank GOD I walked out ALIVE.”

He concluded: “Now back in the stu!!”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, King Combs features on the recent Teyana Taylor song, ‘How Do You Want It?’, taken from her new LP, ‘The Album’.

On the new track, the pair flip the Ma$e and Total classic ‘What You Want’, which itself samples Curtis Mayfield‘s ‘Right on for the Darkness’, and was released through King Combs’ father’s Bad Boy Records in 1998.