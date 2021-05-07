Die Antwoord no longer appearing at ALT+LDN festival following artist backlash

Die Antwoord will not appear at the London festival ALT+LDN this summer following a backlash from a number of the artists on the bill.

ALT+LDN is due to take place on Clapham Common on August 30, with Playboi Carti, Architects and Machine Gun Kelly among the acts set to play.

Die Antwoord’s presence on the ALT+LDN line-up has been publicly criticised by both ZAND and Bob Vylan in the past week (via Kerrang!) with both artists citing past allegations of abuse that have been made against the South African band, all of which Die Antwoord have always denied.

In a brief statement issued this evening (May 7), ALT+LDN confirmed that Die Antwoord would no longer be appearing at their festival “by mutual agreement”.

In a post on Instagram last week, ZAND explained that while they were grateful for the “insane opportunity” to play at ALT+LDN, “it must be said I do not feel comfortable at all with a certain band (Die Antwoord) playing this festival”.

“Having a safe space for victims and all people should be a priority to all of us and in this instance because it is not, I will not allow my stance on this to come off as complacent by not addressing what needs to be addressed,” ZAND continued, adding: “Every other artist on this bill: let’s get it.”

Bob Vylan frontman Bobby Vylan spoke out against Die Antwoord’s booking at ALT+LDN in a video on Twitter on Wednesday (May 5), and asked the festival organisers to remove the band from the bill.