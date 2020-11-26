Diego Maradona once threatened to shoot Oasis after meeting them in a bar

Oasis fans have recalled the time when Diego Maradona threatened to shoot Liam and Noel Gallagher when they met him in a bar in Argentina.

The colourful story has resurfaced in the wake of Maradona’s death yesterday (25 November) at the age of 60. The Argentine footballing legend passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires.

In a 2018 interview with VICE, Liam recalled how he and Noel were relaxing in an Argentinian bar when a large entourage entered.

“We were going ‘Who the fucking hell’s that?’ We found out it was Maradona,” Liam recalled.

“He’d gone upstairs with a load of fucking madheads and all these women of the night. We were going like, can we go up and meet him? Like that, to the interpreter. And the interpreter said ‘Alright cool, let me go and square it with them’.”

The interpreter then approached the Gallaghers and took them to meet Maradona in an upstairs room.

“We steamed up there and we got in there and there’s loads of… activity going on. Maradona’s in the middle of the room doing fucking football tricks with a bottle top. He’s sweating his bollocks off,” Liam explained.

He added: “His eyes were fucking like that. Ours weren’t far off.”

Liam Gallagher talking about meeting Maradona in Argentina….Legendary! RIP pic.twitter.com/3qZdlWdoJm — Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) November 25, 2020

“I was going, ‘It’s a bit moody in here, let’s get a quick picture with him and we’ll f**k off.'”

After noticing a quick discussion between Maradona and the interpreter, the Gallaghers then asked what had been said.

The interpreter seemingly replied: “He told me to tell you, if yous leave with any of these bitches, he’ll have you shot.”

Sharing the anecdote once more on Twitter, one fan wrote: “When I think of Maradona I always think of this.”

Met maradonna not once but 2x and he was the real fucking deal scary but beautiful hash tag blessed — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 25, 2020

Paying tribute to Maradona yesterday, Liam wrote on Twitter: “Proper Rock n Roll footballer no fucker will ever come near him LG x.”

He added: “Met maradonna not once but 2x and he was the real fucking deal scary but beautiful hash tag blessed.”